TSU only school in country to offer rape aggression defense class to men, women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One way to promote safety and quality of life is to train for it.

At Tennessee State University they are providing that training and more.

“Eighty percent of self-defense is prevention,” said university police officer, Aerin Washington.

TSU is the only school in the country to offer its rape aggression defense class to both young women and men.

“You are the first line of defense when it comes to your own personal safety,” Washington said.

Officer Washington teaches risk reduction, recognition and avoidance, while preaching empowerment to defend against physical and sexual assault.

“We want to decrease the likelihood of them being victimized by encouraging them to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” she said.

The three-day course also includes self-defense strategies. Students not only face an aggressor, but are also taught hand-to-hand fighting demonstrations.

“I was really kind of anxious to get into the gear,” student Erika Toles said.

Toles, a senior studying criminal justice, is one of approximately 100 students to take the class.

She said she feels all women should share her passion, even more so since women are more frequently targeted.

“We often times get blamed for situations that happen to us,” Toles said. “I feel like it’s really important every woman takes this class.”

It’s not a mandate or requirement. The course is strictly voluntary.

The setting is quite typical, student and instructor, surrounded by tables and chairs. But the benefits will be life-saving.

In addition to students, the RAD class is offered to anyone who’s interested. For more information, click here.