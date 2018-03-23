THP will offer new driving camp for high schoolers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Safety is the focus of a new summer driving camp just for high schoolers across the state.

The free program is hosted by the very agency that enforces the rules of the road, the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Two hundred teens are going to get to be part of the inaugural class.

For new drivers, what may seem like a simple drive, can quickly turn dangerous.

“A teen doesn’t realize that when they get behind the wheel, they’re operating a big piece of machinery,” Megan Buell, Director of Communications for the Tenn. Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security.

Big machinery, with big consequences.

Recent statistics from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security show in 2017, 33,814 crashes involved teen drivers, 83 of those crashes ending in death.

Buell said THP hopes the new camp will help to reduce those numbers.

“Once they get behind the wheel, that they are making those safe choices, that they know their lives matter, other lives of drivers matter,” she said.

Buell said the five-day course will begin with lessons on driving and the rules of the road, like speeding, how to drive in inclement weather, and distracted driving.

A victim who survived a distracted driving crash will also serve as a guest speaker.

All that knowledge will then be put to the test with a driving simulator.

The camp doesn’t replace driver’s education, but rather supplements available programs.

The camp runs from July 16 – 20.

Registration opens Monday and the deadline to sign up is May 1. You can learn more here.