TennCare work bill hits snag; Controversy erupts over robocalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill requiring some TennCare recipients to work suddenly hit a snag Thursday, then a robocall controversy erupted over the issue.

Earlier in the week, the work requirement bill for some recipients on the state’s Medicaid program TennCare easily passed the Tennessee House this week.

The same was expected for a full Senate vote, but it was delayed at least a week.

House Democrat Caucus Chair Mike Stewart claims it’s because Republicans are now reading the bill.

“It really means denying healthcare to young mothers of young children and that it will cost millions and millions of dollars,” Rep. Stewart told News 2 Friday.

A spokesman for Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he had “heard concerns in Washington about the cost and implementation” of such bills nationwide and wanted to “cross the t’s and dot the “i’s” before a vote.

TennCare moms like Danielle Alaimo made were also being heard with concerns about what happens when her 4-year-old gets older.

The bill directs the state to seek a waiver on Medicaid rules so that 20-hour weekly work, school or volunteer requirements would be imposed on Tenncare recipients.

Those with children under six would be exempted.

While Danielle is worried about having the TennCare work requirement when her son turns six, the Senate sponsor says otherwise.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation that maybe this targets single women or caregivers and it does nothing of the sort.” says Sen. Roberts

The issue took another turn Friday afternoon with harsh words from the Lt. Governor McNally and Senator Roberts for a TennCare advocacy group.

They say “deceptive middle of the night phone calls” about the issue were made by the Tennessee Justice Center.

The group apologizes for the timing of the calls which it says were mistakenly made by a vendor but stands by its message about the harm of the bill.

Here are the full statements from both sides beginning with the Senate Republicans.

State Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) today strongly condemned the Tennessee Justice Center for placing robocalls in the middle of the night regarding legislation Roberts is sponsoring in the Tennessee General Assembly. Roberts said the unethical calls were made by Justice Center with the “call back” number going to his legislative office. The calls were made during the late hours of Thursday and the early hours of Friday morning. These robocalls are outrageous and the information disseminated is false and misleading,” said Sen. Roberts. “They were conducted in the middle of night with the call back number, for those who thought that it might be a dire emergency due to the late hour, going to my legislative office which is completely deceptive. The Justice Center also falsely listed a phone number on their Facebook which they represented as mine, so that calls were directed into their office and then transferred. This practice of harassment and intimidation will not be tolerated. These phone calls by the Tennessee Justice Center are beyond the pale. They are harassing and ultimately unproductive. It is intimidation, pure and simple,” stated Lt. Governor McNally. “The calls are coming at all hours of the night scaring and confusing many elderly citizens. The Center needs to make a public apology to Senator Roberts, his district and to the people of Tennessee. This is not how public advocacy is done. I am reaching out to law enforcement today to determine if any laws were broken in making these phone calls. The legislation targeted by the call directs TennCare to submit a waiver to the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to require able-bodied working age adults, without dependent children under the age of 6 to work for their benefits. The bill must meet CMS guidelines which means that it would not apply to individuals with disabilities, elderly beneficiaries, children and pregnant women, as well as those who are caregivers or are undergoing job training or education, among other categories. Roberts said he has asked law enforcement authorities, the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, the Consumer Division of the Department and Insurance and Attorney’s General’s Consumer Division to investigate the matter.

Michele Johnson of the Tennessee Justice Center said the following in her statement:

We were surprised to learn from several people this morning that they received a phone call regarding the work requirement bill in the middle of the night last night. The calls were scheduled to be made yesterday afternoon and should have been completed by 5 pm. We were working with a new vendor and immediately contacted the company, which is investigating the incident. The company suspects that a bug in the system resulted in the calls going out overnight. We have severed our relationship with the vendor and sincerely apologize for the disruption this caused citizens who received the calls. This unfortunate incident does not diminish the purpose of the call, which is to raise awareness of the very damaging bill that is sponsored by Senator Kerry Roberts and is currently before the Senate. The bill as written would create more government red tape and result in mothers and grandmothers losing their health coverage.