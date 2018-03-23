Spring Hill could switch toilet water to tap in the near future

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a plan to take “toilet water to tap” in Spring Hill in the near future.

This might not sound like a great idea at first, but it makes sense.

Caryl Giles, Spring Hill Water Plant Superintendent told News 2 that right now, there’s probably $40-million of infrastructure and treatment between the toilet and tap that we forget about, and it’s all about perception.

Of course, the wastewater would be treated first.

Giles said, “There’s five processes in water treatment. We start with the coagulation process where we add the chemical, we flocculate that, that’s a slow mixing process, then we settle out because we’re trying to get the suspended matter out of the water, we settle that out, we filter it, and then we chlorinate it for the disinfection process.”

Spring Hill is another Middle Tennessee city that’s growing rapidly, and converting disinfected “toilet water” into drinking water may become a reality just to keep up with the growth.

“We’re spending a lot of additional money now to buy water from Columbia and with as many residents as we have moving in every year, we’re coming up with a plan on how to not only expand the water treatment plant but how to be able to bring enough water to pass through that plant,” said Jamie Page, Spring Hill Communications Director.

Before you say “No way! That’s gross!” think about this.

“It’s the same water here today that was here when the earth was created. We have no more, and we just have to clean it up faster and get it into the environment and clean it up faster and get it back to your home,” Giles said.

It’s already being done in some cities.

Page said, “That kind of potable water reuse is done in California and some places in the northeast where there have been some water shortages. I would say the city really has no choice at this point. A majority of the board has said that they are very interested in doing this.”

And it could save you some money on your water bill.

“I think it would save a lot of money. It would give us the ability to have more capacity in this treatment process, especially for Spring Hill as close as we are to the wastewater plant,” said Giles.

Giles has been the Spring Hill Water Plant Superintendent for 39 years and says she would love for this to become a reality. She also told News 2 that with so much technology to treat the wastewater safely and effectively, there’s no reason that it shouldn’t be.

City officials tell us they think this will be an alternative for ‘a lot’ of cities in the near future.