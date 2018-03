MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 West in Murfreesboro is closed after a serious crash Friday morning.

It happened near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit around 10:30 a.m.

Officials told News 2 a car is trapped under a tractor-trailer. LifeFlight responded to the scene.

Both lanes of the roadway are closed. The roadway is expected to reopen to motorists around 12:30 p.m. Traffic is backed up several miles.

Additional information was not released.

