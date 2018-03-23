Predators sell out season tickets for next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a year of firsts for the Nashville Predators and the franchise continues to set marks before next year even begins.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs haven’t even started and already the Preds have sold their entire season ticket allotment for the 2018-2019 season.

For the first time ever the franchise will have a wait list for people looking to buy season tickets. The cost is $50 to be put on the list and the sooner on it, the better the chances are for season tickets.

The Preds have nine games left before this year’s playoffs begin, they are first in the Western Conference and are chasing the President’s trophy given to the NHL team with the most points during the regular season.