Police: Influx of marijuana from west coast to Middle Tenn. could bring more violence to drug deals

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – What seems like a small pot deal in a Cheatham County parking lot has drug investigators concerned.

Agents are concerned because they are seeing an increase in marijuana coming from the west coast- states like Colorado and Washington where pot laws are more relaxed and the pot more potent.

Agents said the pot used to come to middle Tennessee from Mexico is being replaced with marijuana hydroponically grown.

It’s more potent, more expensive, and can mean more violence.

On St. Patrick’s night, drug agents were surveilling the Twice Daily’s parking lot in Pleasant View, when Lt. Shannon Heflin spotted what he describes as a drug transaction.

“They cut the inside light on and you can see it is an obvious drug deal. You can see them packaging stuff, passing it back and an exchange of money,” said Heflin.

There were six teens in two vehicles. Agents said a girl in the front seat of the car is one day shy from her 18th birthday when she was busted with over an ounce of marijuana in her bag.

Later on, the teen told officers she was there to sell pot and make money.

“It used to be you would see a lot of Mexican Grade marijuana. Street value vary from $100-$150 per ounce. What we are seeing now and in this particular case is hydroponic marijuana coming from the west coast. It’s valued from $350-$450 even $500 an ounce,” said Lt. Heflin.

According to the lieutenant, because of the potency and value of west coast pot, drug deals involving marijuana now have a much higher potential for violence.

“There in a dark parking lot. they’re hidden. There is a potential for anything to go wrong. You have large amounts of money being exchanged. The people selling the drugs have money on them. And there’s always a potential for violence when you mix drugs and money,” said Heflin.

The adults in the car are now facing felony drug charges. Some of the other teens are facing possession charges.