Police: Body positively ID’d as missing Nashville woman

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police said the body recovered in the debris of a burned barn has been positively identified as a missing Nashville woman.

Letitia Lane’s remains were found at the barn on Church Street on Thursday, one week after the structure caught on fire.

Police said medical and dental records helped confirmed Lane’s identity.

Police Chief Don Bandy previously told News 2 Lane’s body was likely placed outside the barn before the fire was set.

Lane was last seen with her ex-boyfriend James Vaughn about two weeks ago.

Vaughn was killed on March 16th in an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville when police went to question him about Lane’s disappearance. Police said he is likely the suspect in Lane’s murder.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.