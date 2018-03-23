Police: 40 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Forty pounds of marijuana was seized from a passenger’s luggage Thursday at Nashville International Airport.

According to an affidavit, 50-year-old Willie James Wilson flew into Nashville on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle.

Airport detectives were notified by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration after someone checked two pieces of luggage but did not board the flight.

Metro police said authorities observed Wilson enter the baggage claim area and stand near the belt assigned to the Seattle flight.

Wilson reportedly took the two pieces of luggage from the belt and began to exit the terminal when officers approached him.

Metro police said Wilson was advised a K-9 officer alerted officials to the odor of narcotics and he consented to a search of the luggage.

Agents reportedly recovered 40 pounds of marijuana packed in 40 vacuum-sealed bags.

Wilson told detectives he was paid $1,500 to pick up the bags from the airport, according to police.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

Earlier this week, 25 pounds were seized from the airport under similar circumstances.