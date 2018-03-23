Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing Nolensville Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at a busy South Nashville intersection early Friday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Harding Pike.

Metro police told News 2 the man was crossing Nolensville Road when he was hit by an SUV that was headed outbound.

The victim, who is said to be a man in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed while investigators process the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.