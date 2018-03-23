On tight deadline, Nashville church builds home for transitioning Haitian teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Haitian teens with an uncertain future breathe a sigh of relief, after dozens of donors help a Cross Plains church.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church opened the Emmanuel Children’s Village in 2013, an orphanage found in Jeremy, Haiti. When last we met, they were looking to build a transition home, to help those that were aging out of the system.

The church was thousands of dollars short, with their deadline fast approaching. Several though would soon step in, many of which were News 2 viewers.

Six teens in all are celebrating this spring, as they move into this brand new home. The project is overseen by Mary Phil Ilges.

“They were so proud, they were so excited, they were so grateful,” Ilges added.

They were grateful to Middle Tennessee, after a Mt. Carmel yard-sale, run by its youth, netted big rewards.

“One thing led to another, people saw the story, people came to the garage sales with checks,” said Ilges. “They raised the money in three days.”

Donors came from far and wide, including 86-year-old Bill Thompson.

Bill tells News 2 he hadn’t heard of Mt. Carmel, before the story aired.

“You were interviewing a young man – he had just been to Haiti,” Thompson explained. “I had a little tap on my shoulder, somebody whispered in my ear said ‘those are our kind of people, that’s our kind of mission.'”

That tap, Bill says, was from wife Jerri. The two were married for 62 years, till her passing in 2016.

Bill, who spent three decades in the TBI, and decades more in mission work, lost much of his eyesight to a stroke.

After two years in the dark, he finds renewed purpose in Mt. Carmel’s mission, even sponsoring a Haitian teen, 17-year-old Nikenson Delva.

“We sponsor him, we say we adopted him, We’re just thrilled to death,” said Thompson. “It’s given us something to do for the rest of our life that’s so fulfilling, it’s better now.”

The transition home will serve as a stepping stone for teens in the orphanage, giving them schooling, and teaching a trade, to help them transition into living on their own.