Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed to be laid to rest Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed was missing for nearly two weeks after his car plunged into the Tennessee River during the early morning hours of March 6.

On Saturday he was found after an extensive search by fellow firefighters as well as friends and family.

News 2 spoke to Jesse’s brother who said these past few few weeks have been difficult, but finding his brother has given the family some closure.

“I just remember the exact moment they called anchor down and I dropped to my knees and I was like thank you and that was the easy part. The hard part has been dealing with all this. Getting him ready to put him to rest. My family, my brother, Ellen, his wife. Just making sure everyone is grieving the way they should and I probably haven’t taken enough time to grieve, but that will come,” said Jason Reed.

Jesse Reed will be laid to rest later this morning. He is a man that certainly will be missed.

A prayer service will follow at 10 a.m. and the funeral mass will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Jesse will be buried at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

