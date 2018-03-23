Mixture of illegal drugs may be to blame for deaths in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Decatur Sheriff’s Department says it has worked multiple untimely deaths in the past four days.

According to the department, all of the deaths are believed to be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics.”

Authorities said all of the victims are relatively young in age and only one had a previous medical condition. None of the victims’ identities have been released.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing death investigations is urged to call 731-852-3703.