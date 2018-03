HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Humphreys County.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred in the overnight hours just west of McEwen.

Christopher Keller, 26, is now wanted on attempted murder charges for his connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Keller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 931-296-7792.