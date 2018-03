HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man wanted on attempted murder charges for an overnight shooting in Humphreys County has been arrested.

McEwen police took 26-year-old Christopher Heller into custody Friday evening after he was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened overnight just west of McEwen.

Officers said he was very combative and highly under the influence of drugs.

