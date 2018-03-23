JOE BIDDLE: No team is safe

This is by far the most convoluted, field of 68 college basketball teams in history. Hands down.

It’s the hoops version of the old movie, Jaws. Just when you think it is safe to go back in the water . . .

You have the seeding committee producing for the first time a No. 16 team that up and slapped a No. 1 seeded team plum out of the bracket in the first round.

I suspect the committee was still celebrating St. Paddy’s birthday when they put this bracket together. They have had one whale of a hangover, because the upsets keep popping up on office brackets.

I predict a team that has a 98-year-old sister of the cloth serving as its chaplain can be one of the final four teams and just may be the last team to cut down the nets.

Sister Jean has to have more than the power of prayer at work. Me thinks Sister is more than a cheerleader for her team. I believe she is the head coach with a stairway to Heaven and a key to the pearly gates.

How else could the slick sister pick another team in her bracket to put Loyola Chicago out of the tournament and still manage to find a way to win last second winning shots like the one that sent the 3-seed Tennessee Vols back to Rocky Top?

Nevada was their most recent victim, but don’t be surprised if there are others.

I wonder if Dolly Parton had been sitting next to the Vols, what mystical mountain powers could she have summoned? Memo to UT Coach Rick Barnes: Keep it in mind for next year.

And the SEC was supposed to be packed with tournament teams. They spread eight teams across the country and as I write this, there is not one sign of a SEC team in the Sweet 16.

Even the mighty one and done Kentucky Coach Cal franchise has hit on hard times. Coach Cal sends his high school graduates to the NBA after scant time on campus. He gets the cream of the 5-star crop, but has come away with only one national crown.

They were sent back to the Bluegrass by a mediocre Kansas State team late Thursday night. Kentucky should have borrowed Loyola Chicago’s Sister Jean for the game. The natives are getting restless.

Loyola’s game plan is not the only one to put an 11-seed team in the Sweet 16. There were three 11-seed teams alive while Michigan put Texas A&M on the streets with a decisive 99-72 win Thursday night.

Coach Billy Kennedy had no answer for the Wolverines, as they took the Aggies and roughed them up from stem to stern. It was over by the national anthem as Michigan’s Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the way with 24 points and four others pitched in with double figures.

If I didn’t know better I would suspect Michigan was channeling the Fab Five.

On the Thursday nightcap, No. 4 Gonzaga, an annual NCAA tournament tested team, took it on the nose when No. 5 Florida State beat the Zags. And you thought the Seminoles were a football school.

Friday night ranked teams had to be nervous. Surely No. 1 Kansas could take out No. 5 Clemson of the ACC. No. 1 Villanova is another frequent favorite on brackets and they had to get by No. 5 West Virginia.

No. 2 seed Duke took on Syracuse and that confounded zone defense 73-year old Coach James Boeheim throws at opponents and lets them try to solve the puzzle. He’s no stranger to the tournament, having previously recorded eight Final Four appearances.

The Friday nightcap placed 2-seed Purdue against No. 3 Texas Tech.

I will climb in the recliner and watch the games from here on out. I have no bear in the hunt, but I take pride in knowing I am far from alone.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com