Hendersonville police search for 17-year-old runaway

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are searching for a 17-year-old runaway.

Bethany Mabrey is believed to have left her Clive Avenue home on Thursday just after noon.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with a hood and black leggings with red roses. She also has a black Nike backpack.

She is five feet three inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Hendersonville police at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.