Eagle found in river soars again

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bald eagle found shot in the Duck River was re-released to the skies Friday.

The American icon was nursed back to health after being found shot and struggling in the river Tuesday.

The Eagle was cared for by employees and volunteers of Walden’s Puddle Wildlife Center in Joelton.

They’re thrilled the eagle is doing so well, but their work is not finished.

Thousands of animals are being displaced as a result of the construction,” said Lane Brody, CEO of Walden’s Puddle. “So this eagle is telling all of us to keep on giving and keep on doing so more of his kind and many of the other 120 species that we care for in a year can also get the care that they need.”

Click here if you’re interested in donating to or volunteering at Walden’s Puddle.

A reminder: It is against Federal Law to shoot a bald eagle. They are covered under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.