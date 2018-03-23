DeKalb County man last seen in Mt. Juliet added to ‘Most Wanted’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A DeKalb County man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list.

David Vaughn is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

Authorities said he is also the suspect of a vehicle theft in Indiana. He is also wanted in Boone County, Kentucky, and Florida on additional charges.

Vaughn was last seen in the Mt. Juliet area and also has warrants in Wilson County for violation of probation.

He could be driving a blue Dodge Durango with Tennessee license plate 8B82R6.

The TBI said the 32-year-old man has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Vaughn is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs around 330 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.