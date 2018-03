NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hurt in a carjacking that ended in a shooting at a Whites Creek gas station Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a Marathon gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard, just off Interstate 24.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on their condition was not immediately known.

Police are interviewing several witnesses.

Additional information was not released.