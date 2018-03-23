Belmont alum who lost 3 students in Fla. shooting shares experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Belmont University alumni who lost three students in the devastating Florida high school shooting shared his experience with college students Friday.

Ray Posada said he thinks student activism, like the school walkouts and March for our Lives are amazing.

“It makes me so proud to see such a dedicated, such a responsive group,” he said. “Not just to the people that think like them but to the people who don’t think like them.”

When asked about recent calls to arm teachers, Posada said he doesn’t know if he would be comfortable with that.

“If one of my students were the shooter, and I had to engage the student and potentially kill that student, I’m not sure that I could do that,” he said.

Posada said he wanted to speak to Belmont students to share his passion for teaching because he said good teachers are one way to prevent tragedies like the one his students and colleagues endured.

Seventeen people, including 14 students, were killed in the high school massacre last month.

Nikolas Cruz remains in custody.