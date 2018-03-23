3 teens arrested for ‘bump and rob’ cases in Brentwood, Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A joint investigation with Metro and Brentwood police has led to the arrests of three juveniles involved in two ‘bump and rob’ cases in Bellevue and Brentwood on Feb. 12.

In the Bellevue case, 26-year-old Clinton Richardson was shot in the abdomen and critically injured in a struggle with one of the robbers.

Thursday night, members of Metro police’s juvenile task force went to a home in the 200 block of Dellway Villa Road looking for a 14-year-old who was wanted on a Williamson County juvenile petition for the ‘bump and rob’ case in Brentwood.

The teen was found and taken to Brentwood Police headquarters for questioning, where he admitted his involvement in the Brentwood case.

The 14-year-old also admitted to shooting Clinton Richardson in Bellevue. The teen was charged with especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession. He remains in custody in Williamson County.

Detectives said that earlier this month, they identified two Nashville girls, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, as potential suspects in the cases. They were also arrested Thursday night and are accused of being with the 14-year-old boy during the ‘bump and rob’ cases.

In the Bellevue case, Richardson had just come to a stop for the red light at Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard when his Altima was bumped from behind by a Honda sedan.

When Richardson got out to inspect the damage, he was met by a gunman, alleged to have been McDonald, who demanded his wallet and cellphone. A struggle ensued and Richardson was shot.

About thirty minutes earlier, a woman driving near the intersection of Belle Rive Drive and Granny White Pike in Brentwood was struck from the rear. When she got out to inspect the damage, she was met by a gunman who demanded and received her purse. She was not physically injured.

Detectives and MNPD’s Juvenile Crime Task Force are working to locate two other teenagers they believed were involved.

During its first month of existence (February 16-March 16), the Juvenile Crime Task Force has arrested or cited 34 juveniles and 55 adults, seized 27 guns and recovered 8 stolen or carjacked vehicles.