10 ways to save on spoiling your dog for National Puppy Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dog lovers, rejoice! It’s time to reward all the good boys (and girls) in your life for National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 to celebrate the unconditional love puppies bring into our lives and to educate the public about animal adoption.

Whether you’re celebrating the day by adopting a puppy or spending some extra time with your current pupperino, here are some deals and discounts for your furry friends that you can take advantage of — belly rubs not included.

BarkBox

Spoil your dog every month with a box full of toys and treats. Sign up for a 6 or 12-month subscription plan and get your first BarkBox for free with promo code: M930DRV.

Chewy.com

With more than 30,000 items for your furry friends and nearly as many discounts, you can’t go wrong ordering with Chewy. If you’ve never ordered with them before, you can save 20% on your first Autoship order. If you’re already a customer, they have a ton of items on sale right now, from treats and food to toys and beds and everything in between.

PetCo

If your doggo needs new bedding, now is the time to get it! PetCo is running a sale on dog beds right now, with beds as low as $7.49.

PetPeople

Does your pooch need a pedicure? Head over to PetPeople in Gahanna for their 4th Friday Nail Trim event with DogSpaw. From 6pm to 8pm Friday night, your dog can get a nail trim for just $10 or a nail grind and ear cleaning for $15.

Pet Winery

If you’re looking for healthy, safe, vitamin-enriched beverages and treats, Pet Winery has the deal for you. Pet Winery’s DogBar sells Dog Powrignon, FetchMe Grigio and FetchMe Noir, Dog-Tini, Doggie TEA bags and Bark Brew. Right now, you can save 25% with this exclusive coupon code from Offer.com.

PupBox

If you prefer a subscription box specifically geared for puppers, PupBox is for you. Right now, customers can save 50% on their first box with the purchase of a 3-, 6- or 12-month subscription plan.

Only Natural Pet

Do you use only all-natural toys, treats and food for your dog? Only Natural Pet is offering 14% off select items through the end of March, and new customers can take 15% off the entire site.

Starbucks

Most dog and coffee lovers will already know this, but for those who don’t, you can bring your dog on your next coffee run and treat them to a puppuccino. Just ask for one and Fido will be lapping a small cup of whipped cream alongside you as you down your latte.

Target

Yes, Target runs are for more than humans. Right now, you can pick up any pet food, crate, toy, leash, collar and dog outfit and get free shipping on orders over $35.

Wag!

We all know that if we asked our dogs, they’d all say they’d love more walks. Right now, Groupon is offering up to 88% off professional dog walker services through Wag!. You can snag three 30-minute walks for one dog for just $9.99 or five $30-minute walks for one dog for just $39.