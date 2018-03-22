Wilson County family captures Gatlinburg bear encounter on camera

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Bear sightings are common in Gatlinburg, but one Middle Tennessee family found one right outside their hotel room. Kim Vastola and her two sons were staying at the Quality Inn-Creekside in downtown Gatlinburg. They were visiting from Wilson County last week for a baseball tournament.

Vastola said employees at the front desk warned her about possible bear sightings in downtown that day but told her not to worry. She and her family had never seen a bear but then one made its way near their front porch.

“I was shocked first of all. I thought I cannot believe this thing is around people,” she said.

In video she shared with WATE 6 On Your Side, you can hear her son talking to the bear and then it lunges towards them. She said there was a barrier between the bear and them.

“I wouldn’t have put myself or my kids in danger if I thought for a minute that he could get to us,” said Vastola.

They called the bear “Robert.” He left with a to-go bag of food. Vastola believed he walked off with French toast.

“I think I am going to be a little gun shy. I don’t think I want a close encounter anymore,” she said.

An employee at Quality Inn said a maintenance man pulled the trash out earlier than usual because he needed to leave the property. Then, the bear was found at the hotel.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said bears are going to be tempted to find an easy meal in these populated areas. He urged people to not feed the bears and keep the garbage contained.