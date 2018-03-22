Titans add offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans struck once again in free agency, agreeing to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile Thursday.

Pamphile was a fifth round pick of Tampa Bay in 2014 when Titans GM Jon Robinson was a part of the Bucs front office.

The 6-5, 310 pound Pamphile has played in 53 career games starting 33 of them in four seasons with the Bucs. He’s expected to create competition at the guard position with Quinton Spain and provide the Titans some depth at offensive tackle with Jack Conklin coming off of knee surgery.

The Titans recently signed guard Josh Kline to a four year, $26-million contract and tendered a contract to Spain making him a restricted free agent.