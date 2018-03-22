Tennessee Supreme Court to hear Nashville mayoral election case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ludye Wallace, a former Metro council member, has filed a petition with the state supreme court for the mayoral election to be in May, not August as planned.

The election commission voted earlier this month to hold the special election for mayor in August. A Davidson County judge then ruled it should be held in August.

Since that decision was made, Wallace has been vocal that the election should be held months earlier in May during a referendum election.

The state supreme court will hear the petition.

Wallace is the head of the Nashville chapter of the NAACP.