Teen shot in face near Hermitage Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the face in Hermitage early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight near the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The victim’s girlfriend told police they were leaving the parking lot when a black sedan pulled up near then and someone inside began shooting into the car.

She then drove from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the victim was immediately taken into surgery.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.