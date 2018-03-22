Suspect sought after Antioch Domino’s robbed at gunpoint

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Domino’s in Antioch was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

It happened just before midnight at the location on Hamilton Crossings off Murfreesboro Road.

Employees told Metro police a man came through the pick-up window with a gun and demanded cash from the drawer.

After receiving some money, the gunman reportedly went back out the window and left in an older-model white Toyota Camry, which was driven by an accomplice.

The suspect was described as a young man, 5 feet 3 inches tall who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.