Sumner County plans to add more SROs

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County school officials announced Thursday they plan to add more school resource officers to the district.

Next month, the sheriff will ask county commissioners for 10 more SROs with the goal to have them in place by May 1.

The announcement to add more SROs comes just one day after a student at Gallatin High School was caught with an unloaded gun in their backpack.

School officials said what happened at the high school is a separate incident and that the district has been working on school safety for the past three years.

During those three years, the district has upgraded security cameras and installed panic devices.

“We want to make sure that when they [students] go to receive an education they can do it with the peace of mind that they’re safe and there for an education and can enjoy their time at our schools and really go there with the purpose of being educated rather than fearing something is going to happen to them or their families,” said Anthony Holt, Executive Mayor of Sumner County.

It will cost around $675,000 to add the 10 extra SROs. The sheriff said he hopes to get 10 more SROs by the start of next school year.