Sumner County plans to add more SROs to schools

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — From Parkland, Florida to this week’s shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland, school districts are trying to find ways to prevent another tragedy.

“Unfortunately, we have younger people bringing guns to school,” said Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford.

“This is the time for us to be proactive and get more security into the schools,” he said.

On Thursday, Weatherford laid out plans to ask county commissioners for funding to add 10 additional school resource officers within the school district by May 1st and another 10 by the start of the next school year.

“SRO’s are the way to go because they’re trained on how to perform in emergency situations,” he said.

The announcement comes one day after a 15-year-old was caught with an unloaded gun in his book bag Wednesday morning.

“That was just kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back in this case,” Weatherford said.

The school district consists of 49 schools and 28 SRO’s.

Weatherford says that’s not enough.

“We really need to do something because we want to make sure that the people here know that we’re trying to be proactive,” he said.

Some Sumner County parents think more SRO’s is the best way to prevent a tragedy from happening.

“I think it’s better to be ahead of it then too late,” said parent Amy Collier.

“As much protection as we can possibly have for these children is best,” said Rick Donley who has three children at Gallatin High School.

Donley says being safe is the last thing any student should have to think about.

“Children should be able to go to school to learn,” Donley said. “They shouldn’t have to be worrying about these kind of issues.”

The plan will be discussed at a special meeting on April 3rd.

The cost to add 10 more SRO’s by May 1st is $675,000.