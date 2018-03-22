School security recommendations expected next week from governor’s working group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New security recommendations for Tennessee K-12 are expected by early next week from Governor Bill Haslam.

His working group wrapped up Thursday with its third and final two-hour meeting at the state capitol.

“The discussion regarding school safety has been very thorough–from SROs to arming teachers,” said Rep. Ryan Williams, who was one of four lawmaker on the 16 member working group.

How much money for student resource officers (SROs) or arming some teachers might be included in recommendations for Governor Haslam’s working group on school security.

Other ideas talked about include more mental health professionals in schools and shoring up school entrances to make them more secure.

Earlier this week, Haslam proposed $30 million to cover the cost of the recommendations in amendment to his 2018-19 state budget.

Representative Williams said recommendations may also include things generally not known well–like apps so kids could anonymously communicate with law enforcement or school officials.

“One of the things most shocking to us on the committee was learning that 45 percent of kids when polled today said they would not tell on their classmates–mainly because they did want to be a tattle tale–which is really bad to be honest,” he said shaking his head.