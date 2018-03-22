Police: Body found at burned barn believed to be missing woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police believe a body recovered in debris of a burned barn in Gallatin are believed to be those of a missing woman.

The discovery was made on Thursday off Church Street in Gallatin.

Letitia Lane, 45, has been missing nearly two weeks and was last seen with a man who was killed last Friday in a police standoff in Clarksville.

Lane reportedly had dinner with James Vaughn, her ex-boyfriend, on March 10. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Vaughn was killed at a Clarksville apartment complex after an hours long standoff with police. Police were trying to talk to Vaughn about Lane when the situation escalated and he was shot and killed.