Passengers injured in MTA bus crash in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Passengers were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in downtown Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the corner of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Church Street.

The bus appears to have crashed into the Lofts at the Reserve, which is located at 301 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

At least three people were injured in the crash. The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. No critical injuries were reported.

The bus was traveling north on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard toward the Captiol when a car on Union pulled in front it.

HAPPENING NOW: Crash on Rosa Parks Ave. involving @Nashville_MTA bus. Not sure about the extent of injuries but at least 3 people have been taken away on stretchers @WKRN #GMN pic.twitter.com/uUdirF49WM — Morgan Hightower (@mchightower) March 22, 2018

