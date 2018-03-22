Nashville coach charged with soliciting sex from high school student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teacher at a Nashville high school has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a teen girl at the school.

Metro police reported 25-year-old Leon Weldon Garlington allegedly began messaging a 17-year-old girl on Instagram.

Garlington is a teacher and coach at RePublic High School, which is a charter school on Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.

Police said Garlington asked the girl when her birthday was and expressed disappointment that it was not sooner, implying he wishes she was already 18.

According to an affidavit, Garlington gave the girl his cell phone number and they began a text conversation where he discussed having her drive to his apartment, even offering to reimburse her for gas money.

The teen made excuses why she could not go, according to police.

Garlington reportedly told the girl not to save his real name under his number in her phone and texted her the next day to ask her to act like none of it ever happened, according to police.

Garlington was booked into the Metro jail and charged with solicitation of statutory rape of a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.