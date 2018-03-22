Metro Schools: 7th grader dies from medical event after track meet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A seventh grade student at Donelson Middle School has died from a medical event related to asthma after a track meet.

A spokesperson for Metro-Nashville Public Schools said they were notified of the student’s death on Wednesday night. Her name has not been released.

“She was a hard-working and positive student both in and out of the classroom. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up the world,” said Principal Jennifer Rheinecker.

The principal said parents have been notified of the student’s death and school counselors, psychologists and other members of the crisis team are available to talk to students.