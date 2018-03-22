Maple Leafs beat Predators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators saw their point streak end at 15 games with a 5-2 loss to Toronto Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

After a red hot 14-0-1 stretch the Preds were no match for Toronto and young phenom Auston Matthews. Tied 1-1 in the 2nd Matthews beat Rinne for his 29th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Just one minute later William Nylander won a scrum at the front of the net to push a puck past Pekka Rinne for a 3-1 lead.

Mitch Marner and Jake Gardiner scored two quick goals for Toronto to put it away in the third Toronto who improved to 44-23-7 for the season.

Viktor Arvidsson scored Nashville’s first goal of the night in the 2nd period on the power play to tie it at 1-1. It was Arvidsson’s 27th of the season. Scott Hartnell scored his 13th of the season in the final minutes of the game.

For Rinne it was a rare off night stopping only 23 of 28 shots and losing in regulation for just the second time in his his last 24 starts (21-2-1).

The Predators (48-15-10) still lead the Western Conference with 106 points.