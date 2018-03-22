Maple Leafs beat Predators 5-2

Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Bonino (13) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) battle for the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators saw their point streak end at 15 games with a 5-2 loss to Toronto Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

After a red hot 14-0-1 stretch the Preds were no match for Toronto and young phenom Auston Matthews. Tied 1-1 in the 2nd Matthews beat Rinne for his 29th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Just one minute later William Nylander won a scrum at the front of the net to push a puck past Pekka Rinne for a 3-1 lead.

Mitch Marner and Jake Gardiner scored two quick goals for Toronto to put it away in the third Toronto who improved to 44-23-7 for the season.

Viktor Arvidsson scored Nashville’s first goal of the night in the 2nd period on the power play to tie it at 1-1. It was Arvidsson’s 27th of the season. Scott Hartnell scored his 13th of the season in the final minutes of the game.

For Rinne it was a rare off night stopping only 23 of 28 shots and losing in regulation for just the second time in his his last 24 starts (21-2-1).

The Predators (48-15-10) still lead the Western Conference with 106 points.