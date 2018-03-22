Kim Wynne is excited to join the team at WKRN News 2. She is a general assignment reporter with nearly 10 years of local television news experience.

She moved to Music City after being a reporter and fill-in anchor for four years at WGHP TV-8, covering High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Before that, she worked for CBS affiliate KGAN news in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she was a reporter and anchor.

Kim also worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KXXV News Channel 25, the ABC affiliate in Killeen, Texas. She got her first big break while in graduate school, landing her first job as a hard news and feature reporter for Torrance CitiCABLE 3 in Torrance, California.

Kim has interned in top television news markets including WPIX-11 News and NY1 in New York City. She also interned for the KTLA morning show in Los Angeles.

She earned a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Southern California. She also holds a B.A. in English from Virginia State University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. An east coast native, Kim was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY.

She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Send her your story ideas at kwynne@wkrn.com.