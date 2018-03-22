Hickman County family speaks after losing son, home in fire

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Joseph Waychoff lost his son one week ago. Since then, he and his loved ones have been taking things one day at a time and sifting through what’s left of the home.

The family has lost everything, and while they are dealing with the loss of their son, Waychoff has no job, no home, and nowhere to turn.

Twenty-plus years of memories.

“Everything was in that house,” Waychoff said.

Gone within a matter of minutes.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” said Waychoff’s girlfriend Cindy Bratcher. “It’s just to look at it and knowing we got out.”

The heartache and pain of losing everything won’t soon go away anytime soon.

“It’s terrible but you have to get something positive out of it and it’s not going to change, we were just lucky to get out,” Waychoff said.

It was a week ago Thursday when the family’s Bobby Drive home caught fire. Cindy, Joseph and his son, Tristan, 15, who is autistic, were trapped inside.

The family said the smoke was so thick they could not see a thing.

A small bathroom window was their only hope of escaping this fire.

They would stick their head out just to breathe, eventually they were able to squeeze through this small opening just to get to safety.

“That was the opening between life and death,” Waychoff said.

Bratcher was stuck in the window.

“It was a matter of just me grabbing both her arms and literally yanking her through that window,” Waychoff said.

Waychoff ran back inside several times coming face to face with choking smoke.

“It was just the black smoke, black death it just was,” Waychoff said.

Waychoff did everything he could to save his son.

“I know my heart he was gone long before a flame ever touched him because of that smell, that smoke, that blackness,” the grieving father said.

Tristan died in the fire, his father was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

“I’m still coughing up shoot, from me going in so many times; I’m still spitting up black shoot,” Waychoff said.

The family has been going through the rubble hoping to find anything that would remind them, this was once their home.

A Bible, and a cross were found, virtually untouched.

“It’s just incredible,” Waychoff said.

“It’s terrifying there’s no words,” Bratcher said. “It’s the most horrifying experience I’ll ever go through in my life.”

The family’s Tribute Tree to the Military still stands, untouched by the fire.

A glimmer of hope in a time of tragedy.

“So it’s nice to come over and I can sit on my deck step and look that way and never think I’ve lost anything,” Waychoff said. “But you just can’t look behind you.”

The family purchased a dog named Pepper for Tristan two days before the fire.

Pepper also died.

“He was a happy kid when he seen that puppy,” Bratcher said. “His face lit up so bright.”

The American Red Cross put the family in hotel for three days, and several churches have paid for extra nights.

The family needs help rebuilding their lives.

An account has been set up at the Community First Bank and Trust in Lyles under the name Joseph Waychoff.

Visitation for Tristan Waychoff will be held on March 23 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Hickman County. Memorial service will be held March 24 at 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has also been started. Click here to donate.