Gun found in student’s locker at Blackman Middle School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An eighth grade student was taken into custody after school officials said a gun was found in his locker at Blackman Middle School Thursday.

According to a release, school administration received information around that a student had a weapon on campus around 11 a.m.

Administration and the school resource officer questioned the suspected student and his belongings were searched, Rutherford County Schools Spokesman James Evan said.

Officials said they found the unloaded gun in a backpack inside the student’s locker. Ammunition was also found inside the backpack.

The student was arrested by the SRO and has been expelled from the school under the district’s zero tolerance policy.

Parents have been notified of the incident. No students were hurt.