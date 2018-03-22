Gallatin, metro police conducting joint investigation into missing woman’s death

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body believed to be that of a missing Middle Tennessee Woman was found Thursday burned outside a barn in Gallatin.

Metro and Gallatin Police said they recovered the body of 46-year-old Letitia Lane along Church St.

Investigators said they’re still waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner, but they said, all signs point to the body being of Lane.

Chief of Gallatin Police Don Bandy explained what led them to that very barn.

“Yesterday, we got information that led us to this location, as far as it being the possible body of Ms. Lane would be here. During the search, we did find the body of a human,” said Chief Bandy.

Police said they believe the barn was burned down last Thursday.

Chief Bandy said Lane’s body was likely placed outside the barn before the fire was set.

Lane was last seen with her ex-boyfriend James Vaughn about two weeks ago.

Vaughn was killed on March 16th in an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville when police went to question him about Lane’s disappearance.

Vaughn had a criminal background, including convictions for drug charges and assault and a murder conviction from 1995 that was later thrown out.

Chief Bandy said based on Metro’s investigation, Vaughn is the likely suspect in this case.

News 2 reached out to lane’s family, but have not yet heard back.