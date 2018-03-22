Family says community’s support was key during search for Nashville fireman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Days after a missing Nashville firefighter’s body was recovered from the Tennessee River, the family said the community’s support is what kept them going during the search.

Jesse Reed was missing for nearly two weeks after his car plunged into the Tennessee River during the early morning hours of March 6.

“It’s been 16 days since he went missing and I thought that the first week was hard and the second week was harder,” his brother Jason Reed told News 2.

After an extensive search, Reed’s body was recovered on Saturday.

“The day we found him, it was St. Patrick’s Day. He would’ve like that. Maybe St. Patrick was looking over him and it was a relief. I just remember the exact moment when they called ‘Anchor down!’ and I dropped to my knees and I was just like, ‘Thank you. Thank you,’” Reed said.

Jason Reed said the community’s support is what helped keep the family going during the search for their loved one.

“The support we’ve gotten from – I mean it’s nationwide from what I’ve seen. It’s been amazing,” he said. “They say firefighters and healthcare workers, military and police – they take care of their own. Truly, this has reached everyone.”

Jason Reed said it was emotional as his brother’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.

“There were people who got out of their cars and were holding their hearts and crying. And maybe they’ve been following the story; I don’t know, but it was, it was very, very emotional,” he said.

The unexpected loss Jason said has been tough on the entire family.

“Ellen [Jesse’s wife] is doing ok. I mean, it’s been really hard for her. It’s been really hard for me. I’ve been kind of the backbone of everything – just trying to keep everything moving, keep everyone focused,” he said.

He added, “My wife Kim, she’s been amazing. My friends have been amazing. Ellen’s family has been amazing, but it’s just been hard. We’re there for each other and you know you shouldn’t have to lose a husband either and she has. So whatever we can do to support her, we will.”

Jesse Reed will be laid to rest Friday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Pastoral Center at the Catholic Diocese of Nashville.

A prayer service will follow at 10 a.m. and the funeral mass will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Jesse will be buried at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.