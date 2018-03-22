Family members: Maury County men may have died from laced drugs

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Maury County young people are dead in within 24 hours.

While no cause of death has been revealed, some family members suspect the three close friends may have died from drugs possibly laced with lethal fentanyl.

Family members of Ryan Wray told News 2 there was no sign of drug abuse.

They are issuing an emotional warning to all parents.

David Wray, Ryan’s uncle, is retired. He spent more than a quarter century as a Maury County law man.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the damage that drugs are doing to our country and to our kids,” said David Wray.

With tears in his eyes and pain in his heart, he tells us about his nephew Ryan Donald Wray.

“He is a quiet kid, a good boy, came to our house quite regular. his friend, who also passed away has also been to our house. we didn’t expect he was on drugs, but evidently he was from all indications now.”

According to his biography on the funeral home website, Ryan was the youngest of three children who loved his cat and playing video games.

The bio goes on to say that Ryan recently went skydiving with his best friends, one of whom is fellow classmate Connor Burke, who died the same day as Ryan.

“They were good kids and will be missed,” said Wray.

An investigator told News 2 the deaths are believed to be related.

The day of the deaths, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department posted to their Facebook page asking citizens for information pertaining to the sale of heroin or any other fentanyl laced narcotic.

“That’s the only thing I can figure out that would cause three good friends in close contact to die the same night. Because it was almost immediate death when he took it,” said David Wray.

The sheriff’s department has not yet released a cause of death.

“If you have a kid you expect of being involved in drugs, watch him and love him. Take care of him and let him know it ain’t worth dying for and that is what they are doing,” said Wray.