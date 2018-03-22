Erica Gilmore throws her hat in to replace former Mayor Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 confirmed At-Large Metro Council member Erica Gilmore plans to run in the upcoming Nashville mayor’s race.

Gilmore joins Acting Mayor David Briley in the upcoming special election to be held in August.

The election will determine who takes over for the remaining term of former Mayor Megan Barry.

Barry resigned as Nashville mayor March 6 shortly after pleading guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000.

In a conditional plea agreement, Barry will receive three years of unsupervised probation and she must pay $11,000 in restitution.

If she follows her plea agreement for the next three years, the charges can be dismissed and expunged.

