Drug court director pleads guilty in connection to Moreland case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drug court director has pleaded guilty in connection to the Casey Moreland case.

Nan Casey pled guilty to conspiracy to commit theft or embezzlement and destruction of records with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation.

Court documents show the director stole over $15,000 in less than a year from the Court Foundation Center.

Casey will be sentenced in September and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Former Metro judge Casey Moreland is currently in jail and is set to go to trial in June for embezzling money from the foundation and trying to cover it up.