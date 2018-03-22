Dozens of Nashville residents may not have water because of unpaid bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people in Hermitage are in danger of having their water turned off because their Homeowner’s Association hasn’t been able to pay the bill. Raintree Village owes $14,238.42 to Metro Water Services and if it isn’t paid in 30 days, the water will be turned off.

Residents of Raintree Village received a letter Thursday warning them about the possibility.

“It’s terrifying,” said resident Sarina Richardson. “The Nashville rental market is terrifying and we have four cats. I don’t know if anyone has tried to rent with more than two pets, it is a very limited rental market. It was a blessing that we found this place when we did and we’d hate to have to lose it.”

There is only one water main that feeds every home in Raintree Village. The Homeowner’s Association pays the monthly water bill for the entire complex with the HOA fees they collect.

The HOA says because some residents haven’t been paying their fees, the complex hasn’t had the money to pay the bill.

Metro Water says Raintree Village has carried a balance for over three years. Monthly payments have been made but they haven’t covered the full amount.

It all came to a head Tuesday when Metro Water cut off the water supply to all the homes. Councilman Steve Glover stepped in and asked Metro Water to give Raintree a 30-day reprieve.

“I got them to turn the water back on for a 30 day period because I want to make sure if there’s elderly or anybody here with young families that we don’t create a health hazard for them,” Glover told News 2. “People have to understand this is serious.”

The bill must be paid by April 18 or the water will be shut off.