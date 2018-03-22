Destiny Holt, Cheatham County Central High School, March 22, 2018

Destiny Holt teaches band — music and choir at Cheatham County Central High School in Ashland City, Cheatham County.

She encourages students to push themselves — think outside the box — and find the fire within.

Students are evolving into better musicians — experiencing how music changes lives.

So we salute Destiny Holt as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than 4 billion dollars for education programs.

Click here to view past educators.

Fill out the form below to nominate an outstanding educator.

After nominating your teacher, tune in to News 2 Thursdays at 10 p.m.and Fridays between 6 to 7 a.m.to see our weekly educator spotlight.