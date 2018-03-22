Community weighs in on Nashville MLS stadium plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city’s rapid expansion has caught the attention of Major League Soccer, and plans for a stadium are in the works.

One local organization wants to make sure developers are keeping the community’s interests in mind. They’re seeking to create a ‘Community Benefit Agreement’, the first of its kind in Nashville.

Similar contracts have been signed across the country, legally binding documents, spelling out for developers what the community would like to see as a result of the project.

The group ‘Stand Up Nashville’, a coalition of organizations and unions from around town, held a town hall meeting Thursday night, at Watson Grove Baptist Church.

The premise of the meeting was to hold brainstorming sessions, turning the attention to residents to learn what they’d like to see in a CBA.

“We want workforce housing to go along with it, cause it’s gonna bring lots of people so where are they gonna leave,” said Sharon Horton-Jenkins, before the meeting began. “Community enhancements, so people have activities within walking distance of the stadium.”

“I’m interested that the very large space gets developed for multiple uses, mixed use, which to me means retail services, housing,” added Ken Winter. “It’s gonna have a lot of money there, but we’ve been trying to do something there for 30 years.”

Also in attendance, Mary Cavarra, a member of the group who owns the new team.

She spoke to the crowd during the meeting, stating she was excited to be included, and looked forward to hearing the discussion.

Stand Up Nashville plans to host future meetings, as the CBA moves forward.