NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver received minor injuries after crashing into the “Stix” sculpture in the Eighth Avenue South roundabout early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the driver was seen traveling down Murfreesboro Road at speeds estimated around 100 mph.

The driver was able to climb out of the wreckage. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.