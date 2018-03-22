A breakthrough in 2-state gun store burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A breakthrough in gun store burglaries in Tennessee and Kentucky has four men from Nashville facing federal indictments

The special agent in charge of the ATF in Nashville told News 2 that at least one of the men was recruiting teenagers to steal guns.

“Juveniles are a historical problem for ATF and gun store burglaries and other crimes that are being committed out there including violent crimes,” said Jack Webb, ATF Special Agent. “These gangs recruit these juveniles because they are aware that juveniles don’t get charged in the same way that adults do.”

Indictments show Keith Swanson and others recruited those juveniles to break into five gun stores in January and February.

There is surveillance video from one of those burglaries at Guns n Gear in Paris where thieves drove a car through the front doors.

James Hudgens and Karshma Dardy are also charged with conspiracy to steal, possess, and sell stolen guns.

Undercover agents said they caught Swanson and Hudgens selling the stolen guns online.

Dardy is accused of taking part in some of the gun store burglaries.

Court documents show 125 firearms were stolen in the five gun store burglaries in this case.

Investigators have not said exactly how many guns have been recovered.