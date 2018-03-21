Yazoo says it’s moving brewery to Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s largest craft brewer is moving to Madison.

Yazoo Brewing Company is planning to sell its location in the Gulch, near downtown Nashville.

Yazoo has purchased a 6.5 acre spread on River Bluff Drive in Madison, where it will relocate its brewery and taproom.

What the new location lacks in close proximity to downtown it makes up for in room for growth.

Yazoo plans to significantly expand production at the new location, which will be built from the ground up.

Owner Linus Hall said the brewery and taproom have outgrown the .85 acre Division Street property it’s called home since 2010.

The Gulch property was listed at $9.75 million when it hit the market last August and is currently under contract with a potential buyer.

Hall said he hopes to have a seamless transition to the new location around the middle of 2019, with no disruption in beer production.